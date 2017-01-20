Does Your School Arrest Students?
In the 2013-14 school year, nearly 70,000 students were arrested in a small share of America's public schools - about 8,000 schools. While every state had arrests in that year, most individual schools did not report any arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Alonzo
|2,048
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC