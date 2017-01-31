Deputies investigating homicide weeks after shooting victim dies
Deputies say David Washington, 57, was injured when several shots were fired into his Sumter Street home in West Columbia. He had been in the hospital until he died from his injuries on January 27. "Detectives have been working hard on this case since it happened," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
