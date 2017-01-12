Deputies investigate shooting at Colu...

Deputies investigate shooting at Columbia strip club

13 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Deputies say just before 4 a.m., a person was shot in the lower body at Laroice Gentleman's Club on Carrie Anderson Road. The victim is reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

