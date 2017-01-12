DC Council Passes Amendments to Alcohol Beverage Code
In early December 2016, the Council of the District of Columbia unanimously passed the Omnibus Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Amendment Act of 2016 . The Act amends a number of provisions of DC's alcohol beverage laws, several of which particularly affect DC manufacturers, brew pubs, wine pubs and distillery pubs.
