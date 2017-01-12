DC Council Passes Amendments to Alcoh...

DC Council Passes Amendments to Alcohol Beverage Code

In early December 2016, the Council of the District of Columbia unanimously passed the Omnibus Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Amendment Act of 2016 . The Act amends a number of provisions of DC's alcohol beverage laws, several of which particularly affect DC manufacturers, brew pubs, wine pubs and distillery pubs.

