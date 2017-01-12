Dave Chappelle to Perform Feb. 3 at the Township Auditorim

That's how Dave Chappelle started out his sometimes hilarious, sometimes viciously incisive Saturday Night Live monologue in November, taking stock of America's tumultiuous political landscape four days after the presedential election of Donald Trump. And indeed, while Chappelle was in fine form that night, providing both distraction and perspective after a particularly trying week for this country, it had been a long time since the comedian had been so prominently displayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.