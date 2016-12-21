Dashcam Footage an Issue in Rep. Corl...

Dashcam Footage an Issue in Rep. Corley's Domestic Violence Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Free Times

The Aiken County Sheriff's Department has not released dashcam footage of S.C. Rep. Chris Corley's arrest Tuesday on domestic violence charges - and it remains unclear whether they will do so. Corley allegedly assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 3 min Alonzo 1,728
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
News Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12) Dec 14 jamall 98
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,513 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC