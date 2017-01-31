Crowd of about 600 gathers in Columbia to protest President Donald...

For several hours Tuesday evening, around 600 gathered in front of the South Carolina Statehouse to peacefully protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, which barred people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. A diverse group of protesters, which included men, women, children and seniors at one point lined both sides of Gervais Street. Many held handmade signs - some hastily put together on the spot - chanting and urging passing drivers to honk their horns in solidarity.

