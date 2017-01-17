Crime Blotter: Bite Marks

Crime Blotter: Bite Marks

Authorities arrested four women charged with prostitution on North Main Street. The ages ranged from 20 to 42 with one of the suspects getting an extra charge for biting the arresting officer.

