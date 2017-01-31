Crews on scene of fire off 378 near I-26 in West Columbia
West Columbia Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Solomon says the fire was at a home on Kleckley Drive, off Sunset Boulevard near Interstate 26. Solomon says the fire was reported at about 9 a.m. Emergency crews had to shut down Sunset Boulevard briefly to access the fire, which caused traffic problems in a normally congested area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimmelweck Rolls
|Mon
|martam86
|1
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Jan 26
|Alonzo
|2,048
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|treetop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC