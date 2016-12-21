Coroner identifies mother, father and kids shot to death in Lex. Co. home

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the identities of four people found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Old Barnwell Road on Sunday evening and the sheriff's department has announced the search for a man in connection with the shootings is over. Coroner Margaret Fisher said the victims are Marissa Hope Reynoso, 26, of West Columbia, along with two of her children, Elijah Chavez, 4, and Ezra Chavez, 1. Also dead is Jorge Luis Chavez, 25, of Honduras, who is believed to be the father of the two deceased children.

