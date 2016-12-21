Coroner identifies mother, father and kids shot to death in Lex. Co. home
The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the identities of four people found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Old Barnwell Road on Sunday evening and the sheriff's department has announced the search for a man in connection with the shootings is over. Coroner Margaret Fisher said the victims are Marissa Hope Reynoso, 26, of West Columbia, along with two of her children, Elijah Chavez, 4, and Ezra Chavez, 1. Also dead is Jorge Luis Chavez, 25, of Honduras, who is believed to be the father of the two deceased children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|24 min
|Alonzo
|1,732
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC