Community helps rebuild 78-year-old woman's home destroyed by historic SC floods
It's been more than a year since an Eastover woman has lived in her home. The historic flood of October 2015 devastated 79-year-old Freddie Mae Timmons' property and forced her to flee, but this Spring, she hopes to be back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Love of God
|2,000
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC