Columbia University details historical ties to slavery
The New York City university published a report Tuesday detailing its historical ties to slavery, from how many of the school's early leaders owned slaves to the abolitionist work of its later scholars. "The history of this university and slavery and race is checkered - it has pros and cons," Columbia historian Eric Foner, who wrote the report, said in a video announcing the project.
