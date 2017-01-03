Columbia Spells Seeks Raucous Fun for a Good Cause
Can you spell "cunnilingus"? If the question doesn't strike your tongue dead altogether, you've got a 50-50 chance, at least according to one competitor at last's years Columbia Spells spelling bee. The lady in this case took to the microphone, presumably with fire in her eyes, and threw some heat to her Y chromosome-holding rivals.
