Columbia Police investigate shooting ...

Columbia Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Columbia Police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said the man was shot at the Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive in North Columbia around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited but Timmons said the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 13 min Shadow 1,785
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 21 hr Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,727,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC