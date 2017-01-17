Columbia participates in National Day of Racial Healing
Cities across the country are participating, including the city of Columbia. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is leading the event in hopes of making a better nation for future leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Love of God
|1,971
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC