Columbia church celebrates 150th anniversary

First Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia celebrated a special anniversary with a historic marker dedication. 150 years and many more to come! The church's ninth pastor, Pastor Samuel Lewis has been preaching at First Calvary the past 27 years.

