Columbia Chapter of Ikebana Internati...

Columbia Chapter of Ikebana International Looks to Expose the Flower...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Every work of art has a life of its own, but this well-meaning if cliched sentiment takes on more concrete meaning when it comes to ikebana. The Japanese art of flower arrangement has been practiced for centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 14 hr Alonzo 1,734
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
News Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12) Dec 14 jamall 98
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC