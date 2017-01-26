CityWatch: Women's Marches Were Great - Just Like the Tea Party Rallies
Both the Women's Marches and the Tea Party rallies were largely organic and spontaneous demonstrations. Both were citizens exercising their right to freedom of speech and assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Jan 26
|Alonzo
|2,048
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|treetop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC