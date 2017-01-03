City, Richland Officials Open Talks About New County Courthouse
Richland County and City of Columbia officials have opened a dialogue about the county's courthouse on Main Street, a facility the county says it has outgrown. Members of Columbia City Council and Richland County Council gathered Wednesday afternoon for what was described as an informal discussion about the future of the Richland County Judicial Center, which is at 1701 Main Street, next door to City Hall.
