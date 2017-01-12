Bull Street is getting another tenant and bringing 100 new jobs with it
A company founded with help from the University of South Carolina's Technology Incubator program is expanding to Columbia's Bull Street and bringing 100 jobs to the area. "Columbia is a thriving insurance technology hub offering experienced local talent and community resources that continue to accelerate our business growth," company CEO Sam McGuckin said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|Love of God
|1,899
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC