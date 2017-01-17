Bourbon Transforms into Tropical Oasis Again
For the third year, Bourbon will transform into a tropical tiki paradise in an effort to celebrate the cocktail culture of the past, and to bring a little warmth to a dull, dark season in Columbia ... though that isn't as much of an issue this year with an unseasonably warm winter so far. The 2017 Tiki Week runs from Sunday, Jan. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 5. Featured cocktails for Tiki Week are the Mai Thai, Zombie, Navy Grog and Painkiller, plus many more classic over-the-top tiki cocktails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Alonzo
|2,020
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC