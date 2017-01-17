Bourbon Transforms into Tropical Oasis Again

For the third year, Bourbon will transform into a tropical tiki paradise in an effort to celebrate the cocktail culture of the past, and to bring a little warmth to a dull, dark season in Columbia ... though that isn't as much of an issue this year with an unseasonably warm winter so far. The 2017 Tiki Week runs from Sunday, Jan. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 5. Featured cocktails for Tiki Week are the Mai Thai, Zombie, Navy Grog and Painkiller, plus many more classic over-the-top tiki cocktails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.