Bluffton clothing store robbed of thousands in jeans for fifth time in three months
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing over $3,000 in men's jeans from a Bluffton store that has fallen victim to theives several times in the last three months. About 3 p.m. Saturday, the male suspect entered the True Religion Jeans store, walked around for 15 minutes and, when employees looked away, stole several stacks of the pants and ran out of the store's front door, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimmelweck Rolls
|23 hr
|martam86
|1
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Jan 26
|Alonzo
|2,048
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|treetop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC