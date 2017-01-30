Bluffton clothing store robbed of thousands in jeans for fifth time in three months

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing over $3,000 in men's jeans from a Bluffton store that has fallen victim to theives several times in the last three months. About 3 p.m. Saturday, the male suspect entered the True Religion Jeans store, walked around for 15 minutes and, when employees looked away, stole several stacks of the pants and ran out of the store's front door, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

