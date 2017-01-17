Blue Cactus Taking a Break
Lloyd and Mary Reese, who run the Five Points restaurant, are taking some time off to care for one of their grandchildren in California while their daughter copes with cancer. "Our youngest daughter continues kicking cancer's ass, and as parents we just need to be there with and for her," they wrote on Blue Cactus' Facebook page.
