Aziz Ansari takes on Trump, Nazis, and Islamaphobia on Saturday Night Live

14 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Aziz Ansari didn't expect to be waxing nostalgic about George W Bush 16 years ago, but while hosting Saturday Night Live a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, he couldn't help himself. The Columbia, S.C. native hosted SNL for the first time on Saturday, joking that it's "pretty cool to know though that he's probably at home right now watching a brown guy make fun of him."

