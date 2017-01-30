Apartment building damaged by fire in Rosewood
Columbia firefighters were called to a fire at the Plantation Court Apartments on South Saluda Avenue in Rosewood Sunday night. Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the building when firefighters arrived at about midnight, but they were able to get the flames under control quickly.
