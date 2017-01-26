'Anything can happen': TV show broadcasts Columbia man's body before coroner makes call
Live PD follows law enforcement agencies in six cities and broadcasts live on Friday nights. The show is designed to give viewers an up-close look at the job, and now it's stirring controversy after a Columbia murder victim's body was shown on TV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|36 min
|Alonzo
|2,048
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Wed
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC