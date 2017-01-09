Administrative a " Medicaid - " Benefits Reduction - " Civil Practice - " Mootness
Kobe v. Haley No. 15-1419; Appealed from U.S.D.C. at Columbia, S.C. 4th Cir. Holding: Even though defendants have provided the equipment plaintiff Kobe needs during the pendency of this litigation, since there is no guarantee he will continue to be provided with this equipment once ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
