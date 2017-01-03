Activists giving out free inauguration joints
Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 6 at 2:37PM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Chautauqua Lake Effect Snow Warning issued January 6 at 12:38PM EST expiring January 7 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Chautauqua Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 6 at 2:37PM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus Weed activists are rolling 4,200 joints for Donald Trump's inauguration. They'll give them out for free in Washington, D.C.'s Dupont Circle at 8 a.m. on Inauguration Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBW.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|13 hr
|Alonzo
|1,768
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC