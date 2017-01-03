$40M Brookland groundbreaking soon
A utility truck is seen tearing down the billboard that previously stood on the future site of the Brookland development at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard, Meeting Street and Alexander Road in West Columbia. It should not be long before shovels hit dirt.
