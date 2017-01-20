2011 Best of Columbia Writer's Picks
No matter how you feel about Will Folks' in-your-face brand of newsmaking and his occasionally thin sourcing, you can't deny that he speaks the truth about South Carolina politics. Whether doing his own reporting or giving context to stories from other outlets, he helps drive the discourse.
