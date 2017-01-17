1 killed after stolen vehicle strikes...

1 killed after stolen vehicle strikes him during attempted getaway

An 18-year-old man has been identified as the person who was struck and killed Thursday, and Columbia Police says he was one of three suspects who attempted to flee a stolen vehicle prior to his death. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the person as Djon McDaniel, 18, of Columbia, as the pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday at Courtridge Street in Columbia.

