Wal-Mart, Amazon sued by Run-DMC
The rap group Run-DMC filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission. McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.
