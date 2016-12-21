Volunteers feed hundreds of homeless ...

Volunteers feed hundreds of homeless in Columbia

This Christmas Eve, hundreds of people spent their time taking care of Columbia's homeless population - serving meals, donating bikes and putting a smile on faces of people they see all throughout the year. Volunteers wrapped up a year of feeding Columbia's homeless population at their weekend event they call "Lunch on Lawn."

