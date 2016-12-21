Sites around South Carolina are recycling Christmas trees new
Around Columbia, there are about 20 sites in Richland and Lexington counties as part of the Grinding of the Greens project. Organizers ask that all ornaments and lights be removed from the trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|LAWEST100
|1,659
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC