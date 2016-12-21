SC's Sellers giving away toys to hometown children in need
Int his July 28, 2016, file photo, former state Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-SC., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Sellers planned to play Santa Claus in his hometown of Denmark on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, giving away thousands of dollars in toys, books and bikes to kids in need and using social media to help do it less FILE - Int his July 28, 2016, file photo, former state Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-SC., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|13 hr
|Alonzo
|1,636
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|17 hr
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec 5
|Mason Dikxon
|229
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC