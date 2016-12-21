SC's Sellers giving away toys to hometown children in need

Int his July 28, 2016, file photo, former state Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-SC., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Sellers planned to play Santa Claus in his hometown of Denmark on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, giving away thousands of dollars in toys, books and bikes to kids in need and using social media to help do it less FILE - Int his July 28, 2016, file photo, former state Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-SC., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.