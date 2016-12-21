SC lawmakers to discuss gas tax hike again in 2017 to fix roads, bridges
A proposed bill in South Carolina would allow county voters to choose whether to raise the gas tax to fund crumbling roads and bridges, but not everyone is in favor of the idea. Funding to fix poor roads in the Palmetto State has been the center of debate for lawmakers in Columbia for years.
