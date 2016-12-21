Rogue One Might Be the Best Film of the Entire Saga
There is no reason this film should work, and quite a few why it shouldn't. It's the seventh entry in a franchise that has been beaten to death for almost 40 years, shamelessly trades on several cameos and bit parts to join it with the other movies, features a space battle annoyingly similar to those we've seen, and perhaps worst of all tells a story in which there are no surprises and to which we all already know the conclusion.
