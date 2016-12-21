Rogue One Might Be the Best Film of t...

Rogue One Might Be the Best Film of the Entire Saga

Thursday

There is no reason this film should work, and quite a few why it shouldn't. It's the seventh entry in a franchise that has been beaten to death for almost 40 years, shamelessly trades on several cameos and bit parts to join it with the other movies, features a space battle annoyingly similar to those we've seen, and perhaps worst of all tells a story in which there are no surprises and to which we all already know the conclusion.

Read more at Free Times.

