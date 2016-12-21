R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Violinist Robert McDuffie to Perform With USC Symphony in January
For 31 years, Donald Portnoy has led the University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra, shepherding many a talented musician through the school's top classical ensemble. So it makes sense that there are many out there who want to honor his long tenure.
