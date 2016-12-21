Paid Leave on Agenda in D.C. Today: Mandate vs. Tax

The Council of the District of Columbia gavels into session this morning to consider two options for paid family leave. One, which the Council passed 11 to 2 on first reading earlier this month, imposes a 0.62 percent employer payroll tax beginning in 2019, to pay out a benefit beginning in 2020 of up to 90 percent of salary up to 150 percent of the minimum wage, then 50 percent of salary up to a maximum benefit of $1,000 per week, for a total of six weeks of paid family leave.

