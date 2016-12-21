Paid Family Leave Law Approved by D.C. Council in Veto-Proof Vote
The Washington, D.C., Council has approved a measure that requires employers to provide paid family leave to employees working in the District of Columbia. The veto-proof 9-to-4 vote moves the significant increase in mandatory paid time off closer to becoming law in the District of Columbia.
