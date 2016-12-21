Judge denies request to delay Dylann ...

Judge denies request to delay Dylann Roof hearing

1 hr ago

A federal judge quickly has denied a request to delay a competency hearing for the white man facing a possible death sentence in the killing of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church.

