How Columbia Helped Frank Lee Become a Chef

Chef Frank Lee recently stepped down after 23 years running Charleston's SNOB , and put out a cookbook, The SNOB Experience . Although Lee was one of the architects of Charleston's fine-dining scene and the Lowcountry farm-to-table movement, he actually got his start here in Columbia in the 1970s, helping run a vegetarian restaurant and co-op called 221 Pickens.

