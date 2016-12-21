Emotionally Complex and Brutally Honest, Manchester By the Sea Delivers

Lee Chandler is a low-key janitor in an apartment complex, projecting a bland affect, occasionally going off in bars for no particularly discernible reason. But when Lee gets a phone call summoning him home to Manchester By the Sea, Massachusetts - yes, that's a place, although in reality it's hyphenated - following his brother's fatal heart attack, we learn what's behind Lee's emotional isolation and his apparently self-imposed exile from family and friends, just as Lee himself learns his brother Joe's last secret: Joe has named Lee the legal guardian for his 17-year-old son, Patrick .

