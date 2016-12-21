Downtown street closures for Columbia...

Downtown street closures for Columbia's Famously Hot New Year

Streets will be closed in downtown Columbia as crews get the stage and other pieces in place for the city's Famously Hot New Year celebration. Based on information provided by the City of Columbia, Gervais St. will be closed in both directions until 8 a.m. January 1st between Assembly and Sumter Streets.

