Crossing Borders Between Genres and B...

Crossing Borders Between Genres and Borders Between Countries, John...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

For In the Glow , his first album since 2012, Chapin native and current Nashville resident John Wesley Satterfield drew from the closest source of inspiration he could find - himself. "This is the most autobiographical and personal, raw version of myself I've ever written about," Satterfield says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 6 hr treetop 1,683
the real truth about the jews 7 hr treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12) Dec 14 jamall 98
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC