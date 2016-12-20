Columbia College President to Leave

Columbia College President to Leave

13 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Late on the Friday before Christmas, Columbia College announced that President Beth Dinndorf will retire at the end of the academic year - a surprise move coming just days after the school announced plans to cut academic programs, along with faculty and staff , and weeks after a plan to slash tuition costs . The announcement, from Board of Trustees Chairman C.B. Smith, credits Dinndorf for her five years of leadership and for leading the college with "grace, poise and style."

