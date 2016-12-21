City Council Clashes over $300K for P...

City Council Clashes over $300K for Park at Ft. Jackson

Columbia City Council has approved $300,000 to help build a park at Fort Jackson, but not all Council members are on board with the idea. During a Dec. 20 meeting, City Council approved, in a 4-2 vote, using $300,000 in hospitality tax dollars to help the Gateway to the Army Association construct Centennial Park, which is to be gifted to the Army to commemorate Fort Jackson's 100th anniversary.

