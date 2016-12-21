City Council Clashes over $300K for Park at Ft. Jackson
Columbia City Council has approved $300,000 to help build a park at Fort Jackson, but not all Council members are on board with the idea. During a Dec. 20 meeting, City Council approved, in a 4-2 vote, using $300,000 in hospitality tax dollars to help the Gateway to the Army Association construct Centennial Park, which is to be gifted to the Army to commemorate Fort Jackson's 100th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|4 min
|LAWEST100
|1,670
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC