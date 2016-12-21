Bond set for state representative indicted on ethics charges
COLUMBIA, SC - The state representative indicted on violations of state ethics laws appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning. Rep. Jim Merrill and his attorney, fellow state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, formally heard the 30 charges against him at the hearing.
