Bond hearing set for Rep. Jim Merrill
A bond hearing for suspended state Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Charleston, is set for Thursday morning at the Richland County Courthouse, according to the First Circuit Solicitor's Office. Merrill was indicted on two counts of misconduct in office and 28 counts for violations of the state Ethics Act last Wednesday.
