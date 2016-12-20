Alpha Turns On A Rock Translator in C...

Alpha Turns On A Rock Translator in Columbia

Columbia, South Carolina that is where Alpha Media launches Rock 99.7 on a translator. The format will feature artists such as Green Day, Kings of Leon, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Blink 182.

